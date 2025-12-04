Torrent Win 2-1 Over Sirens In A Thriller Third Period

Fans filed into Climate Pledge Arena hungry to see their Seattle Torrent not just win but score at least one single goal- something they were deprived of in the home opener. Several signs throughout the crowd echoed that sentiment stating that they just wanted to know the Torrent goal song.

It would take until the dying minutes of the third period for fans to get their wish, but they would finally hear the song and see their Torrent notch their very first win in franchise history. No better place to do that than on home ice.

The Sirens took an early lead at 3:15 into the first when Paetyn Levis, alone net-front, took a pass from Jincy Roese, and got the puck past rookie goaltender, Hannah Murphy. Lauren Bernard had the secondary assist on the first goal of the night and the only one of the first period.

New York outshot Seattle 8 to 3 in the first and it took nearly four minutes for the Torrent to register their first shot. That pattern would continue in the second when the Sirens outshot the Torrent 12 to 7.

The teams traded penalties in the first, with two minor penalties each. While the Torrent were unable to capitalize on their own Power Play opportunities in the first, neither were the Sirens. Seattle’s penalty woes continued in the second sending two players to the box. Their penalty kill was challenged but held up well as their units did a great job clearing the puck from the Seattle zone.

A highlight of the second period was Murphy in net. She was able to make some key saves, stopping 12 of 12 from the Sirens. Murphy was key piece of keeping the game in hand, especially during the penalty kills, and earned several much-deserved chants of her name from the crowd.

Late in the third, the crowd was still engaged, but nervous, with the Torrent still down by one to the Sirens. At 16:01 into the third, Kristýna Kaltounková had a major penalty and game misconduct with check from behind to send the Torrent on the Power Play for the final minutes of the game.

With 1:37 on the clock, Seattle called a much-needed timeout to regroup. It was exactly what the Torrent needed because at 18:36 Alex Carpenter scored the first ever goal at home for the team. She was assisted by Hilary Knight and Hannah Bilka to tie the game. It was almost too loud in the arena as fans erupted to then hear “Misery Business” by Paramore fill the speakers. Another milestone to check off the list for this new team- goal song.

The crowd was still cheering as the puck dropped once again and it took only 22 seconds for Knight to score the second goal of the night for the Torrent. She was assisted by Hannah Bilka and Julia Gosling to give Seattle the lead and, ultimately, win the game.

While the Sirens still outshot the Torrent overall 24 to 20, Seattle rallied in the third to register 10 shots to New York’s 3. Murphy stopped 23/24 on the night earning her third star for this game. Carpenter with her goal was second star, and Knight with a goal and an assist was first star for the Torrent’s first win.

Post-game, both coach Steve O’Rourke and Murphy commented on the crowd’s recognition of their goalie’s performance. Murphy said, “Honestly, I had chills. The support from the fan base from day one has been unreal.” O’Rourke said, “You talk about newer fans, the knowledge in the building was pretty immense. They knew who the star was out there."

The win is a fantastic first step in solidifying the culture and identity of the team as lines begin to gel and chemistry builds. O’Rourke said, “We’re still finding who we are. You start to see a glimpse when three out of five of us are on the same page, and we’re all right. When you get four of us on the same page, we start to look good, and when five of us are on the same page, we’re going to be really tough to play against. And you saw in the third period that when we get to our principles of playing fast and playing direct, we’re hard to handle."

The Torrent next play on December 17 in Seattle against the Ottawa Charge.