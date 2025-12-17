Video: Maggie Connors Excited For Takeover Tour In Atlantic Canada

The Toronto Sceptres and Montreal Victoire will drop the puck tonight in Halifax, Nova Scotia to open the 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour.

The game sold out in under an hour, and features several Atlantic Canada products including Toronto Sceptres forward Maggie Connors, who hails from St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Connors discussed her excitement to bring the PWHL to the East Coast of Canada in a pre-Takeover media availability.

Other members of the Toronto Sceptres with Atlantic Canada connections include Toronto's Allie Munroe (Yarmouth, Nova Scotia) and Blayre Turnbull (Stellarton, Nova Scotia). Toronto coach Troy Ryan (Spryfield, Nova Scotia), and Montreal Victoire coach Kori Cheverie (New Glasgow, Nova Scotia) are also products of the province.

Watch Maggie Connors' comments below: