    Abbotsford Canucks Re-Sign Jujhar Khaira To One-Year Contract

    Steven McGoey
    Oct 24, 2025, 20:44
    Updated at: Oct 24, 2025, 20:44

    Khaira notched nine points in 24 Calder Cup Playoff games on the way to an AHL championship last season

    The Abbotsford Canucks announced they have re-signed forward Jujhar Khaira to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season. 

    Khaira notched 17 points in 35 games split between the Syracuse Crunch and Canucks last season before posting nine points in 24 playoff games to help lead Abbotsford to a Calder Cup championship. 

    The Surrey, B.C., native has 33 goals and 80 points in 337 career NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Minnesota Wild. 

    The 31-year-old has 33 goals and 92 points in 190 career AHL games. 

    Originally a third round selection of the Oilers in 2012, Khaira re-joins a Canucks team that lost several members of its championship roster and has started the season 2-2. 