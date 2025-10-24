Abbotsford Canucks Re-Sign Jujhar Khaira To One-Year Contract

The Abbotsford Canucks announced they have re-signed forward Jujhar Khaira to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Khaira notched 17 points in 35 games split between the Syracuse Crunch and Canucks last season before posting nine points in 24 playoff games to help lead Abbotsford to a Calder Cup championship.

The Surrey, B.C., native has 33 goals and 80 points in 337 career NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Minnesota Wild.

The 31-year-old has 33 goals and 92 points in 190 career AHL games.

Originally a third round selection of the Oilers in 2012, Khaira re-joins a Canucks team that lost several members of its championship roster and has started the season 2-2.