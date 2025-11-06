AHL Announces 2026 Hall Of Fame Class

The American Hockey League has announced that Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, Jim Wiemer, and Wendell Young will be inducted into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame as the 2026 class.

The induction ceremony will occur on Feb. 11, 2026 during AHL All-Star Classic weekend at the Coronado Theatre in Rockford.

Bourque is a three-time Calder Cup champion (2006, 09, 10), two-time JB Sollenberger Trophy winner as league top scorer (2012, 16), Les Cunningham Award winner as League MVP (2016), Jack A Butterfield Trophy winner as Playoff MVP (2010), and six-time all-star (09, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18).

The son of Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque, Chris racked up 251 goals and 746 points in 794 career AHL games with five franchises. He currently sits 22nd on the AHL all-time scoring list and has the third most playoff points and the most playoff assists in league history.

Giroux won back-to-back Calder Cups with the 2009 and 2010 Hershey Bears, winning MVP and the scoring title in 2009. He was a four-time AHL All-Star (2007, 09, 10, 11), three-time First Team All-Star, (2009, 10, 11), and led the league in goals in 2009 and 10.

The Quebec, Que., native sits seventh on the all-time list with 368 goals and currently sits 25th on the all-time scoring list with 704 points in 771 games.

Young is currently in his 32nd season with the Chicago Wolves, he spent parts of eight season wit the team when they were a member of the IHL before joining the front office in 2003.

He won three Calder Cup championships with Chicago in different roles, as director of team relations (2002), assistant coach (2008), and general manager (2022). In his 15 years as the Wolves GM from 2009 to 2024 the team had a record of 571-375-136 and won eight division titles.

As a player Young won the 1991 and 92 Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He also appeared in 138 career AHL games, winning the 1988 Calder Cup with Hershey Bears and taking home the Baz Bastien Memorial Award as Best Goaltender and Playoff MVP in the process.

Wiemer won the 1983 Calder Cup with the Rochester Americans and the 1986 Eddie Shore Award as AHL Best Defenseman after switching from being a winger earlier in his career. He went on to win the 1988 Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers.

Over parts of 13 AHL seasons he recorded 124 goals and 431 points in 548 games.

The AHL Hall of Fame was created in 2006 and contains 75 members.