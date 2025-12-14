AHL Announces Suspensions To Michael Pezzetta, Alex Belzile, Laurent Dauphin, Joshua Roy, And Sammy Blais

The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee announced five suspensions in response to an incident that occurred during a game between the Toronto Marlies and Laval Rocket on Dec. 12.

Marlies forward Michael Pezzetta has been assessed a three game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Rocket defenseman Marc Del Gaizo. He will be eligible to return after Toronto's Dec. 21 game.

Rocket forwards Alex Belzile, Laurent Dauphin, and Joshua Roy were assessed three game suspensions, while forward Sammy Blais was suspended one game. All four players will miss Dec. 13's game against Bridgeport, with the first three players eligible to return after Laval's Dec. 20 game.

After Pezzetta's hit on Del Gaizo a scrum ensued, with several players on the Rocket bench getting involved.

With the suspensions to Belzile and Dauphin Laval will be without their two leading scorers.