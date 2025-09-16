AHL Players Who Stood Out At NHL Rookie Tournaments

Lots of current and future AHL talent was on display this past week across 10 different NHL Prospect Tournaments.

It is tough to base long-term opinions on such a short showcase but we took a look at a few players who have played in the AHL or are on AHL deals below that stood out in their rookie tournament

Scott Morrow - (D) New York Rangers

Morrow played 14 games with the Carolina Hurricanes and notched 39 points in 52 games with the Chicago Wolves last season.

The 22-year-old was one of the most experienced players at the tournament but looked like the best player on the ice most of the time. He displayed his offensive ability with five points over two games against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jacob Fowler - (G) Laval Rocket

After a tremendous performance in 11 appearances with the Rocket, including in eight Calder Cup Playoff games, Fowler picked up right where he left off in the rookie showcase.

The 20-year-old allowed just two goals in 60 minutes of game time and looks to continue to develop his game alongside veteran Kaapo Kahkonen in Laval this season.

Jacob Quillan - (F) Toronto Marlies

After posting 37 points in 67 games as an AHL rookie with the Marlies last season Quillan stood out offensively against Ottawa and Montreal.

The 23-year-old will look to be a driver offensively with the Marlies and compete for playing time with the Maple Leafs this season.

Joakim Kemell - (F) Nashville Predators

Another player with lots of professional experience, Kemell looked dangerous and constantly created plays in the prospect tournament.

The 21-year-old looks to graduate to the NHL full-time after 40 points in 65 AHL games last season.

Kenny Connors - (F) Los Angeles Kings

Connors picked-up a hat trick and added an assists in two games against the San Jose Sharks.

A fourth round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2022, Connors seems set to jump into a big role with the Ontario Reign this season after three years at UMass.

