Anthony Angello Announces Retirement

AHL alumnus Anthony Angello has announced his retirement from professional hockey on his personal Instagram.

The forward recorded 14 points in 41 games with the Milwaukee Admirals and 10 points in 19 games with the Syracuse Crunch last season.

Angello finishes his career with 72 goals and 143 points in 339 career AHL games over parts of eight seasons with the Admirals, Crunch, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and Springfield Thunderbirds.

A fifth round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014, Angello had three goals and five points in 31 career NHL games, all with Pittsburgh.

The 29-year-old turned pro in 2018 after three years at Cornell University where he had 70 points in 102 games and was named to the ECAC Second All-Star Team in 2017-18.

After a strong showing with Syracuse to close out the season it was somewhat surprising to see Angello not receive another AHL contract.

