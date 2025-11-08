Boston Bruins Recall Alex Steeves From Providence Bruins

The Boston Bruins announced they have recalled forward Alex Steeves from their AHL affiliate Providence Bruins and placed Elias Lindholm on injured reserve.

Steeves has three goals and eight points in nine AHL games this season.

The 25-year-old had 62 points in 59 games for the Toronto Marlies last season and was named to the AHL Second All-Star Team. He has one goal and three points in 14 career NHL games, all with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Bedford, NH., native, has a chance to make his Bruins debut against the Maple Leafs on Nov. 8, he is the Marlies all-time franchise leader in goals (105) and points (216), in 247 games with the team.

Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) on X

Steeves originally turned pro with the Toronto organization in 2021 after three seasons at teh University of Notre Dame where he 69 points in 104 NCAA games and was named to the Big 10 Second All-Star Team.