Bridgeport Islanders Defenseman Marshall Warren Named AHL Player Of The Week

Bridgeport Islanders Defenseman Marshall Warren has been named AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 12, the first winner of the 2025-26 season.

Warren had two goals and two assists in the two opening games of the Islanders season, helping the team pick up three points.

The 24-year-old recorded an assist in game one and then had two goals and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Belleville Senators.

A sixth round selection of the Minnesota Wild in 2019, Warren signed with Bridgeport and turned pro after five NCAA seasons in 2024.

The Laurel Hollow, NY, native had four goals and 17 points in 53 games last his, his first full year as a professional.

Warren spent four seasons at Boston College where he served as captain in 2022-23 before transferring to the University of Michigan for his fifth season. He finished his NCAA career with 24 goals and 75 points in 171 games.

Bridgeport already look like a sharper team than last season and Warren has been a big reason why.

