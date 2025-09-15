Can Logan Mailloux And These AHL Defensemen Become Full-Time NHLers Next Season?

The upcoming 2025-26 season could see a handful of talented defensemen transition to full-time NHL roles.

Some of these blueliners are simply growing, maturing and improving all the way to NHL consideration. Others may benefit from a change of scenery, opening themselves up to an opportunity that might not have been possible in another organization.

Here are three AHL D-men to break into the NHL for this coming season.

Logan Mailloux, St. Louis Blues

Following a solid campaign with the Laval Rocket last year in the Montreal Canadiens organization, Logan Mailloux was traded to the St. Louis Blues, and there’s no sign of him suiting up for the Springfield Thunderbirds.

All signs point to Mailloux playing in his first full NHL season after the Blues acquired the 22-year-old for Zack Bolduc on July 1.

The right-handed D-man has played two full AHL seasons since he was drafted by the Canadiens in 2021, with a handful of NHL games mixed in. Last season, he made 63 appearances for the Rocket, scoring 12 goals and 33 points. The season before that, he registered 14 goals and 47 points in 72 games.

His NHL experience is light, with a total of nine games and five points to his name. But his experience in The Show should be a lot higher at this time next year.

Luca Cagnoni, San Jose Barracuda

Despite being a fourth-round pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2023 draft, Luca Cagnoni has been a pleasant surprise for the organization thus far. As a rookie in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda last year, Cagnoni scored 16 goals and 52 points in 64 outings. He finished tied for third in scoring among all AHL defensemen.

The 5-foot-9 blueliner may have a small frame, but he has proven to be a dynamic player who has a notable offensive impact at different levels. He played six games with the Sharks last year, recording two assists. But it was in junior when he might’ve turned some heads.

Following his draft year, Cagnoni had an offensive explosion in his final season with the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks. He led all CHL defensemen in scoring for that 2023-24 season, recording 18 goals and 72 assists for 90 points.

If Cagnoni can keep up that scoring pace, he could earn consistent NHL time with the Sharks at some point next season.

Tristan Luneau, San Diego Gulls

The final defenseman on this list is Tristan Luneau of the San Diego Gulls and Anaheim Ducks. After a handful of games between the AHL and NHL in 2023-24, Luneau played a full season with the Gulls last year.

In 59 games, Luneau scored nine goals and 43 assists for 52 points, equalling Cagnoni’s total for the third most by a D-man in the AHL, also as a rookie.

Luneau’s chances to crack the Ducks roster are a little tougher than the rest of the defensemen on this list. Anaheim has an abundance of young blueliners, including Pavel Mintyukov, Jackson LaCombe, Olen Zellweger and Drew Helleson.

However, it’s not impossible for Luneau, as the 21-year-old played a total of 13 NHL games across the last two seasons. Only time will tell if he can rise Anaheim’s depth chart and become a full-time NHLer.

