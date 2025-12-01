Charlotte Checkers Sign Forward Robby Fabbri To PTO

The Charlotte Checkers announced they have signed free agent forward Robby Fabrri to a professional tryout (PTO).

Fabbri attended Pittsburgh Penguins training camp on a PTO but was released after suffering an injury.

The 29-year-old recorded eight goals and 16 points in 44 games with the Anaheim Ducks last season.

Originally a first round selection of the St. Louis Blues in 2014, Fabbri has 106 goals and 216 points in 442 career NHL games with the Blues, Ducks, and Detroit Red Wings. He won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.

The Mississauga, Ont., native has six points in six career AHL games, he last played in the league with the San Antonio Rampage in Oct. 2018.

A gold medal winner with Team Canada at the 2015 World Junior Championship, Fabbri's offensive ability will be nice boost to an already strong Charlotte team as he looks to work his way back to the NHL.