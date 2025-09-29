Chicago Blackhawks Assign Six Players To Rockford IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks have assigned six players to their AHL affiliate Rockford IceHogs, the team announced Monday.

Forwards Nick Lardis, Aidan Thompson, and Samuel Savoie, defenseman Ashton Cumby, and goaltenders Drew Commesso and Mitchell Weeks were sent down.

Commesso and Weeks return as Rockford's goaltending duo after the two made 71 combined appearances last season. One of the younger goaltending tandems in the AHL, the two should provide stability to Rockford while Commesso pushes for more NHL playing time.

There will be lots of intrigue around Lardis as he enters his first full professional season after he scored 71 goals and 117 points in 65 games with the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs last season.

Thompson will also be entering his first full season. He joined the IceHogs following the conclusion of his junior season at the University of Denver, he notched four points in seven Calder Cup playoff games.

Savoie notched 22 points in 72 games with Rockford last season while Cumby had 13 points and 102 penalty minutes in 68 games with the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds.

