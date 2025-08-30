Coachella Valley Firebirds Sign Will Gavin To One-Year Contract

The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced they have signed forward Will Gavin to a one-year AHL contract.

Gavin recorded one goal and one assist in 17 games for the ECHL's Allen Americans last season, his first year as a pro after signing an AHL deal with the Tucson Roadrunners.

The 25-year-old spent four seasons at Air Force Academy where he notched 49 goals and 95 points in 122 games.

The Durham, CT., native was named to the AHA All-Tournament Team in 2022 and the AHA First All-Star Team in 2024.

Check out our AHL Free Agency signing tracker here.