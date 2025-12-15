Edmonton Oilers Recall Quinn Hutson From Bakersfield Condors

The Edmonton Oilers announced they have recalled forward Quinn Hutson from their AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors.

Hutson has 16 goals and 28 points in 24 games this season. He sits fourth in AHL scoring, leading the Condors and all rookies in goals and points.

The 23-year-old has been on a tear in December, notching six goals and nine points in six games.

The North Barrington, Ill., native signed a two-year entry level contract with the Oilers in April following the completion of his junior season at Boston University. He went pointless in two games with the Oilers at the end of last season.

In 117 career NCAA games Hutson recorded 56 goals and 114 points and was named to the Hockey East Second All-Star Team for the 2024-25 season.

Hutson has a great shot and is not afraid to hold on to the puck to make plays, he should provide an offensive boost to the Oilers, it will be interesting to see what line he plays with.