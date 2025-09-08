Five-Time AHL All-Star Brad Hunt Signs In Liiga

Five-time AHL All-Star defenseman Brad Hunt has signed with Sport in Finland's Liiga, per Haasto Media and Inside The AHL's Tony Androckitis.



Hunt recorded four goals and 19 points in 41 games with the Hershey Bears last season.

The 37-year-old racked up the accolades over parts of nine AHL seasons. He was named an all-star in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2023. He was named to the First All-Star Team in 2015 and 2024 and the Second All-Star Team in 2014.

In 422 career AHL games with the Bears, Chicago Wolves, Oklahoma City Barons, Bakersfield Condors, and Colorado Eagles he posted 84 goals and 298 points.

The Maple Ridge, B.C., native turned pro in 2012 after four seasons at Bemidji State University and carved out a solid NHL career. He scored 26 goals and added 60 assists in 288 career NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild, and Colorado Avalanche.

Hunt also played in 10 games and won the gold medal at the 2023 World Championship with Team Canada, his first time representing his country.

One of the best offensive defensemen in the AHL early and late in his career, Hunt served as captain for the Eagles in 2023 and 2024.

Yet another AHL veteran who is heading to Europe this off-season, Hunt's playstyle should translate well to Liiga.

