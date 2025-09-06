Former Charlotte Checkers Captain Derek Ryan Announces Retirement

Former Charlotte Checkers and Bakersfield Condors forward Derek Ryan announced his retirement on Friday.

Ryan carved out a 14-year professional career that included parts of 10 NHL seasons after four seasons with the University of Alberta.

The 38-year-old notched six points in 36 games with the Edmonton Oilers and eight points in 13 games with the Condors last season.

The Spokane, Was., native finishes his career with 76 points in 92 career AHL games and 209 points in 606 career NHL games.

After four seasons of Canadian University hockey (CIS), Ryan spent a season with Fehérvár AV19 where he won the Hungarian championship. He then spent two seasons in the EBEL with Austria's Villacher SV where he won Most Valuable Player and led the playoffs in points in 2014.

He won SHL Most Valuable Player and led the league in points in 2014-15 before heading back to North America.

After signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes in June 2015 Ryan made his AHL and NHL debut during the 2015-16 season and was named captain of the Charlotte Checkers. He was named an all-star in what would be lone full AHL season.

Check out our AHL to KHL signing tracker and AHL Free Agency signing tracker.