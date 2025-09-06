Former Grand Rapids Griffins Defenseman Brogan Rafferty Signs With SHL's Växjö Lakers

Two-time AHL Second Team All-Star Brogan Rafferty has signed a two-year contract with the Växjö Lakers of the SHL, the team announced Saturday.

Rafferty notched six goals and 19 points in 52 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins last season.

The 30-year-old racked up 30 goals and 168 points in 308 career AHL games with the Griffins, Utica Comets, San Diego Gulls, and Coachella Valley Firebirds. He was named to the All-Rookie Team, All-Star Game, and Second All-Star team in 2020 and was a Second Team All-Star again in 2023.

The West Dundee, Ill., native picked up one assist in three career NHL games, all with the Vancouver Canucks.

Rafferty turned pro in 2019 with the Canucks after completing this junior season at Quinnipiac University.

It is disappointing to see another AHL veteran of Rafferty's calibre sign in Europe as the youth movement continues to take over the league.

