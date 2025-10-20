Former Hartford Wolf Pack Defenseman Ben Harpur Signs In KHL

Former Hartford Wolf Pack defenseman Ben Harpur has signed a contract with the Shanghai Dragons of the KHL that runs through the remainder of the 2025-26 season, the team announced Monday.

Harpur had one goal and five points in 29 games for the Wolf Pack last season.

A fourth round selection of the Ottawa Senators in 2013, Harpur recorded two goals and 21 points in 198 career NHL games with the Senators, Nashville Predators, and New York Rangers.

The 30-year-old has 12 goals and 69 points in 229 career AHL games.

Harpur joins a slew of AHL veterans on the Dragons and is the 35th player who played in the AHL in 2024-25 to sign in the KHL for the 2025-26 season.