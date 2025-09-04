Former San Jose Barracuda Goaltender Aaron Dell Announces Retirement

AHL alumnus and 13-year professional goaltender Aaron Dell announced his retirement on his personal Instagram Tuesday.

Dell split last season between the San Jose Barracuda and ECHL's Wichita Thunder.

The 36-year-old finishes his career with a 70-57-20 record, .912 SP, 2.71 GAA, and 11 shutouts in 115 career AHL appearances with the Barracuda, Abbotsford Heat, Worcester Sharks, Binghamton Devils, Rochester Americans, and Ontario Reign.

The Airdrie, Alta., native amassed a 50-50-13 record with a .905 SP and 2.92 GAA in 130 career NHL appearances with the San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres.

After playing a part of three-straight WCHA championships and being named 2012 WCHA Tournament MVP with the University of North Dakota, Dell turned pro and won the 2013 Central Hockey League title with the Allen Americans while being named Most Outstanding Goaltender. He was also a member of Canada's 2024 Spengler Cup team.

