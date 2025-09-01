Former Tucson Roadrunner Travis Barron Signs In ICEHL

Former Tucson Roadrunners forward Travis Barron has signed a one-year contract with Black Lings Wingz of the ICEHL, the team announced Sunday.

Barron had 11 goals and 23 points in 67 games with the Roadrunner last season while serving as an assistant captain. He also had three points in three Calder Cup playoff games.

The 27-year-old has been a member of Tucson for the past four season and was an unrestricted free agent.

A seventh round selection of the Colorado Avalanche in 2016, Barron has 43 goals and 93 points in 305 career AHL games with the Roadrunners, Colorado Eagles and San Antonio Rampage.

Barron won the ECHL's Kelly Cup championship with the Utah Grizzlies in 2018, he has 51 points in 75 career ECHL games.

The Brampton, Ont., native served as captain with the OHL's Ottawa 67's for two seasons, amassing 149 points in 250 career OHL games.

