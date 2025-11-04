Hartford Wolf Pack Forward Gabe Perreault Named AHL Player Of The Week

Hartford Wolf Pack forward Gabe Perreault has been named AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 2.

Perreault had three goals, six points, and was a +5 in three games this week.

The 20-year-old notched three points in a win over Charlotte on Oct. 29, scored a goal in an overtime loss to Lehigh Valley on Oct. 31, and had a goal and assist in another overtime loss to the Phantoms on Nov. 1.

A first round selection of the New York Rangers in 2023, Perreault has five goals and five assists in nine games this season, leading the Wolf Pack in both categories. He sits third in rookie scoring.

He appeared in five games with the Rangers at the end of the 2024-25 season and went pointless.

Prior to turning pro the Sherbrooke, Que., native spent two years at Boston College where he recorded 35 goals, 73 assists, and 108 points in 73 games. He was named a Hockey East First Team All-Star in 2024-25 and was twice named to the NCAA East Second All-American Team.