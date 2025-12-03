Los Angeles Kings Trade Akil Thomas To St. Louis Blues For Nikita Alexandrov

The Los Angeles King and St. Louis Blues have completed an AHL-level trade with the Kings sending forward Akil Thomas to the Blues in exchange for forward Nikita Alexandrov.

Thomas has four goals and 13 points in 19 games for the Ontario Reign this season. He has 50 goals and 106 points in 176 career AHL games.

The 25-year-old missed parts of last season with injury but spent the whole year in the NHL, notching three points in 25 games with the Kings.

A second round selection of the Kings in 2018, Thomas has seven points in 32 career NHL games. He scored the game winning goal for Team Canada at the 2020 World Junior Championship.

Alexandrov has three goals and 14 points in 18 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season. He has 61 goals and 143 points in 188 career AHL games.

A second round selection of the Blues in 2019, Alexandrov finished second on the Thunderbirds in scoring with 49 points in 48 games last season.

The 25-year-old has three goals and nine points in 51 career NHL games, all with St. Louis.

Both players have shown talent in the AHL and have the capability of playing NHL games, a change of scenery should help both.