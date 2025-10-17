Minnesota Wild Trade Kyle Masters To San Jose Sharks For Oskar Olausson

The Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks completed an AHL level trade with the Wild sending defenseman Kyle Masters to the Sharks in exchange for forward Oskar Olausson.

Olausson recorded 11 goals and 26 points in 61 games for the Colorado Eagles and went pointless in two games with the Colorado Avalanche last season.

The 28th overall selection by the Avalanche in the 2021 draft, Olausson has 33 goals and 66 points in 163 career AHL games and is pointless in four NHL games.

The Stockholm, Swe., native should have lots of offensive opportunity in Iowa.

The Sharks acquired Olausson in the off-season in exchange for Daniil Guschin.

Masters notched three points in 16 games for the Iowa Wild and 13 points in 27 games for the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders last season, he has yet to appear in a game this season.

A fourth round selection of Minnesota in 2021, Masters has six points in 35 career AHL games and 32 points in 59 ECHL games.

This is a depth and cost saving move for the Sharks while the Wild have helped revamp their offense with the additions of Olausson and Gerry Mayhew on the same day.

