Ottawa Senators Acquire Defenseman Dennis Gilbert From Philadelphia Flyers For Maxence Guennette

The Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers have completed a trade, with the Senators sending defenseman Maxence Guenette to the Flyers for defenseman Dennis Gilbert.

Gilbert has one assist in six games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season.

The 29-year-old has three goals and 20 points in 111 career NHL games over parts of seven seasons, he recorded an assist in four games with the Senators next season.

A third round selection of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015, Gilbert has 58 points in 194 career AHL games. He will serve as depth for Ottawa as they deal with an injury to Thomas Chabot. He can play a big role for Belleville if he ends up in the AHL.

Guenette was an unsigned RFA when the trade occurred and promptly agreed to a a one-year, two-way contract that pays him $225,000 at the AHL level with the Flyers.

The 24-year-old had nine goals and 23 points in 58 games for the Belleville Senators last season.

A seventh round selection of the Senators in 2019, Guenette is pointless in eight career AHL games and has 116 points in 236 career AHL games.

The Sainte-Foy, Que., native will serve as depth for the Flyers and should immediately slot into a top four role with the Phantoms.