Ottawa Senators Recall Stephen Halliday And Lassi Thomson

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Stephen Halliday and defenseman Lassi Thomson from their AHL affiliate Belleville Senators.

Halliday leads Belleville in scoring this season with one goal and 16 points in 15 games.

The 23-year-old has 20 goals and 72 points in 96 career AHL games, he has yet to make his NHL debut.

A fourth round selection of the Senators in 2022, Halliday turned pro in 2024 after two seasons at Ohio State University where he had 77 points in 78 games.

Thomson has three goals and four points in 15 games this season.

A first round selection of the Senators in 2019, Thomson has five assists in 18 career NHL games and 97 points in 217 career AHL games.

Ottawa are set to embark on a seven game Western Conference road trip beginning Nov. 20, Halliday and Thomson will serve as depth with Brady Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot on injured reserve.

Halliday could add some playmaking to Ottawa's bottom-six while Thomson has been a solid two-way defender this season.