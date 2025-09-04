Ottawa Senators Sign Donovan Sebrango To One-Year Contract

The Ottawa Senators have signed defenseman Donovan Sebrango to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 season, per PuckPedia.

The contract will pay him $775,000 at the NHL level and $140,000 in the AHL. He was tendered a qualifying offer by the Senators on July. 1.

Sebrango notched eight goals and 20 points in 50 games with the Belleville Senators while serving as an assistant captain and went pointless in two games with Ottawa last season, the first NHL games of his career.

The Ottawa, Ont., native has 13 goals and 45 points in 220 career AHL games with the Senators and Grand Rapids Griffins.

Originally a third round selection of the Detroit Red Wings in 2020, Sebrango was dealt to Ottawa in July 2023 in the trade that sent Alex DeBrincat to Detroit.

The 23-year-old seems set to play big minutes in Belleville and could be in line for more NHL games with Ottawa's lack of left-handed defensive depth.

