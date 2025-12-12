Patrick Sharp And Kris Versteeg Named AHL All-Star Classic Honorary Captains

Patrick Sharp and Kris Versteeg have been named honorary captains for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

The honorary coaches join the teams for the festivities and on the benches, and have their careers honored at the AHL Hall of Fame Induction ceremonies.

Versteeg appeared in 145 AHL games with the Providence Bruins, Norfolk Admirals, and Rockford IceHogs, recording 46 goals and 128 points.

A fifth round selection of the Boston Bruins in 2004, Versteeg had 149 goals and 358 points in 643 career NHL games, he won the 2010 and 2015 Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Sharp notched 52 goals and 114 points in 163 career AHL games with the Philadelphia Phantoms, he skated in the AHL All-Star Game and won the Calder Cup in 2005.

A third round selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2001, Sharp had 287 goals and 620 points in 939 career NHL games, he was an All-Star in 2011 and won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013, and 2015 with the Blackhawks.

AHL All-Star Weekend takes place Feb. 10 and 11 in Rockford, Ill.