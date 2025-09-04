Philadelphia Flyers Trade Jon-Randall Avon To Seattle Kraken For Tucker Robertson

The Philadelphia Flyers announced they have traded forward Jon-Randall Avon to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Tucker Robertson.

The two players were teammates with the OHL's Peterborough Petes for four seasons from 2019-2023.

Robertson recorded four goals and nine points in 38 games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds last season.

A fourth round selection of the Flyers in 2022, Robertson has 19 points in 77 career AHL games and 14 points in 13 career ECHL games.

The 22-year-old was an OHL champion with the Petes in 2022-23, he will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season.

It will be interesting to see if Robertson can improve his offensive production with more ice-time after being stuck behind some veterans on some very good Firebirds teams.

Avon notched seven goals and 17 points in 60 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season.

The 22-year-old has 35 points in 125 career AHL games.

An assistant captain on the Petes team that won the 2023 OHL championship, Avon signed a three-year entry level deal with the Flyers in 2021. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

A good skater with more AHL games played than Robertson, Avon joins a young Coachella Valley team looking to make another deep playoff run.

