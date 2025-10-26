Pittsburgh Penguins Recall Forward Ville Koivunen From Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Ville Koivunen from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and and announced forward Rickard Rakell will miss six-to-eight weeks after undergoing wrist surgery.

Koivunen is second in the AHL in scoring behind teammate Danton Heinen with four goals and 11 points in six games. He is also pointless in two NHL games with Pittsburgh this season.

The 22-year-old has seven assists in 10 career NHL games and 26 goals and 68 points in 81 career AHL games. He was named to the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Originally a second round selection of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021, Koivunen was acquired in the trade that sent Jake Guentzel to Carolina in March 2024.

Koivunen has been a massive part of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's perfect 7-0 to start the season and his loss will be missed in the AHL. With Rakell's injury he should have lots of opportunity to prove himself in the NHL.