Providence Bruins Sign Christian Wolanin And Shawn Element To PTOs

The Providence Bruins announced they have signed Calder Cup champion defenseman Christian Wolanin and forward Shawn Element to Professional Tryouts (PTOs).

Wolanin had 40 points in 58 regular season games before adding 10 points in 17 playoff games with the Abbotsford Canucks last season, playing a major role in the team winning the Calder Cup.

The 30-year-old was arguably the top available AHL free agent before signing the PTO.

A native of Quebec, Que., he won the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL's Best Defenseman, was named to the league's First All-Star Team and led the league in points by a defenseman in 2022-23.

A fourth round selection of the Ottawa Senators in 2015, Wolanin is third on the Abbotsford Canucks all-time scoring list. He has 177 points in 238 career AHL games and 23 points in 86 career NHL games.

Element has one goals, five points and 28 penalty minutes in six games with the ECHL's Maine Mariners this season.

The 25-year-old has 29 goals, 55 points and 263 penalty minutes in 208 career AHL games with the Ontario Reign and Syracuse Crunch.