Providence Bruins Sign Jacob Perreault To One-Year Contract

The Providence Bruins announced they have signed forward Jacob Perreault to a one-year deal for the 2025-26 AHL season.

Perreault went pointless is in six games with the Laval Rocket and notched five points in five ECHL games before being dealt to the Bakersfield Condors where he picked up three goals and 14 points in 31 games.

A first round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2020, Perreault has 36 goals and 107 points in 218 career AHL games with the Rocket, Condors, and San Diego Gulls. He is pointless in one career NHL game with the Ducks.

The 23-year-old has flashed high-end offensive skills at different points throughout his AHL career and looks to become a more consistent producer with a good Providence team.

