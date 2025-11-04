Rochester Americans Forward Isak Rosén Named "Expect More" Player Of The Month

The AHL announced that Rochester Americans forward Isak Rosén has been named the "Expect More" Player of the Month for October.

A new monthly AHL award presented by Fortune Tires, the "Expect More" award honors one player per month for standout performance, with Fortune Tires donating $500 to the players charity of choice. They will donate $25000 for the Player of the Year.

Rosén had five goals and 12 points in eight games for Rochester in October, including four multi-point games.

The 22-year-old scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 1 after being recalled by the Buffalo Sabres.

A first round selection of the Sabres in 2021, Rosén has 67 goals and 154 points in 202 career AHL games and two points in 16 career NHL games. He was an AHL All-Star in 2024 and 2025.