San Jose Barracuda Sign Oliver Wahlstrom To One-Year AHL Contract

The San Jose Barracuda announced they have signed forward Oliver Wahlstrom to PTO/AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Wahlstrom will attend San Jose Sharks training camp with an opportunity to make the team but has a guaranteed AHL deal with the Barracuda.

The 25-year-old had four points in 27 games with the New York Islanders, two points in 16 games with the Boston Bruins, and 15 points in 19 games with the Providence Bruins last season.

A native of Portland, ME., Wahlstrom has recorded 37 goals and 73 points in 236 career NHL games and 21 goals and 40 points in 69 career AHL games.

If he does not make the NHL out of camp Wahlstrom will make a nice addition to a Baracuda team that lost reigning AHL MVP Andrew Poturalski this off-season.

The 11th overall selection of the Islanders in 2018, Wahlstrom is extremely talented but has struggled to find consistently in the NHL, he should have lots of opportunity with the Sharks organization.

Check out our AHL to KHL signing tracker and AHL Free Agency signing tracker.