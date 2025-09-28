Seattle Kraken Return 20 Players To Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Seattle Kraken have returned 20 player to their AHL affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds, the team announced Saturday.

Forwards JR Avon, Jagger Firkus, David Goyette, Justin Janicke, Andrei Loshko, Ian McKinnon, Jacob Melanson, Logan Morrison, Carson Rehkopf, Lleyton Roed, and Eduard Sale were sent down.

As were defensemen Lukas Dragicevic, Kaden Hammell, Tyson Jugnauth, Ty Nelson, Gustav Olofsson, and Caden Price and goaltenders Nikke Kokko, Jack Lafontaine, Victor Ostman.

These 20 players will make up the bulk of the Firebirds' roster for the season. Kokko appears set to start the majority of games as we wait to see what Seattle decides to do wit hMatt Murray and Philipp Grubauer.

The group contains many well regarded prospects including Sale, Firkus, Jugnauth, Nelson, Rehkopf, and Price. All look to take a big step and push for NHL time this season.

With the loss of some veteran player Morrison and Winterton will be relied upon to produce more offense as both enter their third professional seasons.

Caochella will have a young, talented team this season as they look to make it back to the Calder Cup Final after falling just short to the Hershey Bears in 2023 and 2024.

Check out our AHL to KHL signing tracker and AHL Free Agency signing tracker.