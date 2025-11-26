Springfield Thunderbirds Release Milan Lucic From Tryout

The St. Louis Blues and Springfield Thunderbirds announced they have released forward Milan Lucic from his AHL professional tryout (PTO).

Lucic signed a PTO with the Blues in training camp and recorded two points in four pre-season games before suffering an injury.

The 37-year-old joined the Thunderbirds on another PTO and recorded one assist in five AHL games before

Originally a second round selection of the Boston Bruins in 2006, Lucic has 233 goals and 586 points in 1177games. He won the 2011 Stanley Cup with the Bruins and the gold medal at the 2023 World Championship with Team Canada.

He last played in the NHL in Oct. 2023 before taking an indefinite leave to enter the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Lucic was arrested in Nov. 2023 and had a domestic violence charge dropped in Feb. 2024.