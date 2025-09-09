Top Remaining Available AHL Free Agents

With training camps set to kick off in the coming days and the first pre-season games scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 3 the AHL is nearing the start of another season.

As teams look to finalize their rosters there are still lots of free agents available who can be difference makers in the AHL, we dove into a few of the top options below.

(D) Christian Wolanin

Wolanin notched 40 points in 58 games last season and was a massive part of Abbotsford's Calder Cup win.

Reliable in every zone with lots of experience, Wolanin could comfortably slide onto the top defensive pair of nearly every team in the AHL.

(F) Oliver Wahlstrom

Wahlstrom spent much of last season in the NHL but notched 15 points in 19 AHL games.

Seems likely to attend a NHL training camp on a PTO but would be a dynamic offensive add to any AHL team if he does not stick on a roster.

(F) Brett Murray

Murray had 27 goals and 49 points in 66 games last season and plays a heavy style of game.

The 27-year-old has 26 games of NHL experience and can play up and down an AHL lineup while making life difficult for opponents.

(F) Mason Jobst

Another Amerks forward who will not be returning to the organization, Jobst served as captain for Rochester last season and posted a solid 39 points in 70 games.

The 31-year-old is a respected leader and would be a great veteran add for any team.

(G) Dustin Tokarski

The veteran joined the Chicago Wolves in December of 2024 and posted an 11-8-1 record the remainder of the season.

A two-time Calder Cup champion, Tokarski would form a nice duo with a younger goaltender.

(G) Kevin Mandolese

One of the youngest goalies still on the market, Mandolese had an 11-6 record with a .903 SP in 19 appearances last season. Would be a solid back-up who could take on a larger workload if necessary.

(F) Will Lockwood

A true Swiss Army Knife, Lockwood can play on any line and was fantastic for Charlotte on their run to the Calder Cup Finals.

Would not be surprising if he earns a PTO.

(F) Kyle Criscuolo

Another player who was essential to Charlotte's Calder Cup run, Criscuolo had 35 points in 70 games last season and has 500 career AHL games under his belt.

(G) Troy Grosenick

The 2017 AHL Goaltender of the Year, Grosenick missed all of 2024-25 with knee injury and there has been no word on a potential return.

With a .913 career AHL save percentage and a 17-8-2 record in 2023-24 the 36-year-old is a worthwhile gamble if he is healthy.

(F) Daniel Walcott

The 31-year-old spent nearly a decade with the Syracuse Crunch, serving as an assistant captain for eight seasons.

The AHL's 2024 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award winner for his work in the community, Walcott is a grinder on the ice and a great leader off the ice.

(F) Gemel Smith

Another AHL veteran waiting for a spot, Smith had 19 points in 30 games split between the Crunch and Bridgeport Islanders last season.

Smith would bring a good scoring touch and toughness to an AHL squad.

(F) Sammy Walker

With 33 points in 61 games split between the Iowa Wild and Tucson Roadrunners last season there are few better remaining options for teams looking for offense.

With 200 career professional games Walker does not yet count as an AHL veteran.

(F) Alexander Holtz

Much like Wahlstrom, Holtz spent the majority of last season in the NHL but posted 13 points in 16 AHL games.

Another likely PTO candidate, Holtz could be a top-line player if he ends up back in the AHL.

Check out our AHL to KHL signing tracker and AHL Free Agency signing tracker.