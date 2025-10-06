Toronto Maple Leafs Claim Sammy Blais And Cayden Primeau Off Waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have claimed goaltender Cayden Primeau and forward Sammy Blais off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens respectively, the team announced Monday.

Primeau was dominant in the AHL last season but had difficulty at the NHL level. He had a 21-2-3 record with a .927 SP and 1.96 GAA with the Laval Rocket and a 2-3-1 record with a .836 SP and 4.70 GAA with the Canadiens.

His performance in the AHL earned the Rocket and Syracuse Crunch the Harry "Hap" Holmes Award as Best Goaltending Duo.

The 26-year-old has 55 games of NHL experience with a 13-23-7 record and 149 AHL appearances with an 84-4-14 record.

The Farmington Hills, Mich., native was placed on waivers after Carolina claimed goaltender Brandon Bussi yesterday. This move will likely allow Dennis Hildeby to play for the Toronto Marlies while Joseph Woll is away from the team.

Blais recorded 40 points in 51 regular season games and finished third in Calder Cup Playoff scoring with 19 points in 23 games, helping the Abbotsford Canucks win the championship last season. He also led the playoffs with 77 penalty minutes.

The 29-year-old has 27 goals and 71 points in 257 career NHL games. He was a member of the 2019 Stanley Cup winning St. Louis Blues team coached by Craig Berube.

A sixth round selection of the Blues in 2014, Blais has 145 points in 199 career AHL games and won the gold medal with Team Canada at the 2023 World Championship.

The Montmagny, Q.C., native could be in line for fourth line minutes with Scott Laughton out week-to-week.

Blais would count as a veteran against AHL rules if he makes it through waivers again and is sent to the Marlies.

The Hockey News' Toronto Maple Leafs team site covered how this move impacts Easton Cowan and the rest of the NHL lineup here.

Check out our AHL to KHL signing tracker and AHL Free Agency signing tracker.