Toronto Maple Leafs Recall Defenseman Dakota Mermis From Toronto Marlies

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled defnseman Dakota Mermis from the Toronto Marlies and placed Chris Tanev in injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Mermis is pointless in two games with the Marlies this season.

The 31-year-old appeared in 32 games for the Marlies, three games for the Maple Leafs, and one game for the Utah Mammoth last season after he was lost and re-claimed on waivers.

The Alton, Ill., native has 13 points in 78 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs, Mammoth, Minnesota Wild, Arizona Coyotes, and New Jersey Devils. He appeared in a career-high 47 games for the Wild in 2023-24.

Mermis has amassed 146 points in 465 career AHL games over parts of 10 seasons. He served as captain with the Iowa Wild and Tucson Roadrunners for parts of two total seasons.

The organization clearly values Mermis' experience, he signed a two-year deal on July 1, 2025. He will serve as defensive depth and will compete with Philippe Myers for playing time with Tanev out.

