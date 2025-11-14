Toronto Maple Leafs Recall Easton Cowan From Toronto Marlies, Activate Joseph Woll

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced they have recalled forward Easton Cowan and assigned goaltender Akhtyamov to the Toronto Marlies. They also activated goaltender Joseph Woll and placed captain Auston Matthews on injured reserve.

Cowan has a goal and four points in 10 games with the Maple Leafs and one assist in two games with the Marlies this season.

The 20-year-old skated on a line with Nicolas Roy and Sammy Blais at practice.

Woll has yet to play a game in the NHL this season and appeared in two games with the Marlies, he played 36 minutes in his first start before making a complete start against the Grand Rapids Griffins. He made 46 saves on 52 shots and had an 0-1-1 record.

The 27-year-old had a 27-14-1 record with a .909 SP last season. His return is welcome for Toronto as Anthony Stolarz is out with an upper-body injury.

Akhtyamov has a 4-2 record with a .894 SP and 2.82 GAA in six appearances with the Marlies this season.

The other half of the Marlies' tandem, Dennis Hildeby, remains with the Maple Leafs.