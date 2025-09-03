Toronto Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Dennis Hildeby To Three-Year Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced they have signed goaltender Dennis Hildeby to a three-year contract.

The deal has an $841,000 AAV and will pay him $350,000 while in the AHL in 2025-26. The contract is a two-way deal for the first two seasons and becomes a one-way in 2027-28.

Hildeby had a record of 16-9-7 with a .908 SP and 2.55 GAA with the Toronto Marlies and a 3-3 record with a .878 SP and 3.33 GAA with the Maple Leafs last season, the first NHL starts of his career.

The 24-year-old has a 37-21-14 record with a .908 SP in 73 career AHL appearances and represented the North Division at the 2023-24 All-Star Game.

A fourth round selection of the Maple Leafs in 2022, Hildeby has now completed two full seasons in North America and appears to be a significant part of Toronto's plans in the future.

Hildeby will likely start the majority of games for the Marlies and seems to be first in line for a recall to the Maple Leafs.

