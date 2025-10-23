Utah Mammoth Assign Andrew Agozzino To Tucson Roadrunners

The Utah Mammoth announced that forward Andrew Agozzino has cleared waivers and was assigned to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Agozzino is pointless in two games with Utah this season while averaging 6:08 of ice time. These were his first NHL games since March 2023.

The 36-year-old sits 41`st on the all-time AHL scoring list with 265 goals and 623 points in 795 games. He is two points from sole possession of the 39th spot and is a three-time AHL All-Star (2013, 2019, 2020).

The Kleinburg, Ont., native has three goals and 12 points in 73 career NHL games with the Mammoth, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Colorado Avalanche.

While it would have been nice to see the veteran continue to get some run in the NHL he will return to a Tucson team that is 2-1-1 to begin the season and features a good mix of veteran and young talent. He should immediately slot into a top line role.