Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Goaltender Sergei Murashov Named AHL Player Of The Week

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov was named AHL player of the week for the period ending Oct. 26.

Murashov made 26 saves in a 4-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Oct. 24 and shutout the Charlotte Checkers 4-0 with 25 saves on Oct. 24.

The 21-year-old now has a record of 5-0 with a .949 SP and 1.40 GAA this season and is a big reason why the Penguins are 7-0.

A fourth round selection of the Penguins in 2022, Murashov had a 12-3 record with a .913 SP with the Penguins and a 17-7-1 record with a .922 SP with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers last season, his first in North America.

Prior to his time in North America the Yaroslavl, Rus., native had a 4-1-2 record with the KHL's Lokomotiv Yaroslavl and was named the MHL's Best Goaltender in 2022-23.