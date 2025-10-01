Winnipeg Jets Loan Four Players To Manitoba Moose, Place Three On Waivers For Purposes Of Assignment

The Winnipeg Jets have loaned four players to their AHL affiliate Manitoba Moose and placed three players on waivers for the purposes of assigning them to the AHL.

Goaltender Thomas Milic, defenseman Elias Salomonsson and forwards Colby Barlow and Brayden Yager were loaned to Manitoba.

Defenseman Kale Clague and forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Samuel Fagemo were placed on waivers.

If he clears waivers Clague will be a massive part of Moose blueline. The 27-year-old was fantastic for the Rochester Americans last season and led the team with 11 points in eight playoff games.

The Moose scored the least amount of goals in the AHL last season and missed the playoffs. Their top scorer posted 37 points in 72 games.

The addition of Yager, Barlow, and Fagemo is he clears waivers will be an immediate offensive boost.

Yager will be making his professional debut and will look to refine his game and work his way to the NHL.

Barlow notched three points in three AHL games in the 2023-24 season before returning to the OHL last season. The Orillia, Ont., native is a great leader and two-way forward and should adjust well to the pro game.

Fagemo had 29 goals in 67 games for the Ontario Reign last season while Anderson-Dolan had 19 points in 51 games for Manitoba.

Salomonsson had a strong rookie season, his first in North America, notching 27 points in 53 games last season.

Milic had a tough 2024-25 season, posting a 5-12-4 record with a .877 SP and 3.44 GAA.

