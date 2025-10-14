Expect Tavares, Stamkos Scoring in High-Scoring Leafs-Predators Showdown

Toronto's John Tavares and Nashville's Steven Stamkos headline Best Bets options for Tuesday's marquee matchup between the Leafs and Predators.

Tuesday promises to provide a loaded slate of NHL action on Monday with several marquee matchups including a bounce back spot for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they play the Nashville Predators. Both teams are entering the matchup with a chip on their shoulder as Juuse Saros was sensational during the Predators' 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

However, they now face the challenge of traveling once again for the second game of a back-to-back against the Leafs, who are eager to bounce back after tough consecutive losses to the Detroit Red Wings over the long weekend.

It should set up to be a thrilling night of games with several chances to hit it big and win cash along the way. We're looking to build off a successful beginning to the season as well as some player props from last season in Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Nashville Predators Best Bets

John Tavares Over 0.5 Points (-160)

Predators +1.5 (-149)

Steven Stamkos Over 0.5 Points (+105)

The Maple Leafs have seen some surprising starts to the season like depth forward Calle Jarnkrok, who has three goals in as many games to start the season. The standouts have helped cover up some of the slower starts to the season like second line center John Tavares.

The local Toronto native has done decent so far with a pair of assists to start the season but hasn't scored through three games. Luckily for him, Nashville has been a good matchup in the past and they won't have to go against their steady starting goaltender in Saros. They instead get to take aim at backup Justus Annunen and this should set up well for Tavares.

The 35-year-old veteran has 14 goals and eight assists for 22 points over his last 21 games against the Predators. He should lead the charge in what should be a Toronto bounce back but don't count out Nashville just yet. These two teams have faced off several times in recent years, often producing tight, hard-fought contests that frequently see the spread covered, something the Predators have excelled at. Nashville holds an impressive 9-4 record against the spread in their last 13 meetings with Toronto, including a 6-1 run over their last seven matchups.

While the Maple Leafs are sure to be in the mix, the Predators shouldn’t be overlooked especially with veteran Steven Stamkos poised for a breakout performance. Despite a slow start to the season that’s left the former 60-goal scorer still searching for his first goal, Stamkos has a proven track record of strong performances against his hometown team.

The Markham native has tallied 23 goals and 43 assists for 66 points in 54 career games versus Toronto, maintaining that success in recent years with seven goals and 18 assists for a point-per-game average over his last 25 matchups with the Leafs.

