Better Value Bet: Connor McDavid or Jack Hughes?

Devils' Jack Hughes and Oilers' Connor McDavid both have serious value on player prop markets and begs the question of who the better value is?

The NHL season is nearly here, and we're back targeting player props after a big year, including hitting Connor McDavid’s under 51.5 goals and nailing picks like Hellebuyck’s Vezina-winning campaign. This year, we’re flipping the script and backing McDavid to go over 34.5 goals (-115 at BetMGM), expecting him to take on more scoring with Zach Hyman out and a rookie on his wing plus, it’s his contract year. We're also eyeing Jack Hughes to go over 32.5 goals and 83.5 points, assuming he stays healthy, with past production showing he can clear both lines in just 70–75 games. Which bet do you like more? McDavid or Hughes? Let us know in the comments 👇🏼