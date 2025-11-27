Capitals' Thompson, Rangers' Shesterkin Emerge As Early Vezina Frontrunners

The race for the Vezina Trophy is shaping up to be one of the closest in recent memory, with Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson and New York Rangers star Igor Shesterkin emerging as the frontrunners.

Thompson has been a standout for the Capitals this season, posting a 9-6-1 record with a 2.16 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. His performance ranks him fourth in the league in goals against average and has been the backbone of a Capitals team that has struggled in his absence. Backup Charlie Lindgren has a 4-3-1 record with a 3.12 goals against average and a .886 save percentage, highlighting just how crucial Thompson has been to Washington’s success.

With Thompson in net, the Capitals are 9-4-0, and their offense has started to find its stride, averaging 3.33 goals per game, the sixth-best mark in the league. The team also boasts the seventh-best defense, allowing only 2.67 goals per game.

According to MoneyPuck, Thompson ranks third in the NHL in goals saved above expected with 12.6 and is among the leaders in save percentage on unblocked high-danger chances at .825. He also ranks second in save percentage on unblocked shots at .961, tied with Boston’s Jeremy Swayman. Thompson has emerged as a leading candidate for Team Canada and enters the Vezina race as the betting favorite with +320 odds.

Are The New York Islanders For Real?

Rookie phenom Matthew Schaefer ignites the New York Islanders. With veteran resurgence and surprise offensive depth, is this early success sustainable?

Close behind is Shesterkin, who was the preseason pick to win the award and remains in contention with +400 odds. Shesterkin has played 19 games this season, posting a 9-8-2 record with a 2.47 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. While his numbers are slightly lower than Thompson’s, Shesterkin has started three more games and could see the gap narrow once Thompson catches up in games played.

Shesterkin has been a key factor in the Rangers’ 12-11-2 record this season, often carrying the team as their offense ranks third-worst in the league with 2.56 goals per game. With the help of an upgraded defense and a tandem arrangement with Jonathan Quick, Shesterkin has been the backbone of a Rangers squad allowing just 2.60 goals per game, the fourth-best mark in the NHL. He is close to Thompson in metrics, with 12.0 goals saved above expected.

The Vezina Trophy race is expected to tighten as Thompson reaches the same number of starts as Shesterkin. At that point, the numbers will be closer than ever, setting up a thrilling showdown between two of the league’s top goaltenders.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

Sign up with BetMGM, make a deposit, and place your first wager on any game using your First Bet Offer token. If that bet with the token applied loses, you’ll get your original stake paid back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500! Get in the game today with BetMGM.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.