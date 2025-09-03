Sportsbooks Left Exposed With Easy Future Bet On Jets' Kyle Connor

Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor is notably undervalued by sportsbooks, presenting a strong opportunity for bettors to capitalize, given his consistent track record of success.

The NHL season is fast approaching, and we're already eyeing some regular season player props to capitalize on just like we did last offseason. We had great success uncovering valuable opportunities, especially with some sportsbooks overlooking key background factors and focusing too heavily on a player's stats from the previous season.

We took advantage of the sportsbooks not knowing anything about Connor McDavid and that he's not a goal scorer and easily hit the under for his goal total last season, which was at a shocking 51.5 when he scored more than 44 goals just once in his nine prior NHL seasons. We also hit on nearly all of our other player prop picks like Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck to his over in wins plus take home the Vezina trophy.

The Jets were one of the best betting teams for us last season and we go back to the well by riding with superstar winger Kyle Connor. Despite Winnipeg being constantly disrespected and never garnering any national attention, they continue to be a legitamite powerhouse with their top line of Connor, Mark Schefiele and Gabe Vilardi operating as one of the most prolific units in the league.

Last season, the Michigan native had his career-best season with 97 points through a full 82-game season. It also marked the fifth time in the last six seasons that he passed or was on pace to score 35 or more goals, which is also his listed over/under for goals next season (-115 on BetMGM). This one is an easy over as this line screams uneducated and makes me believe this bet will hit as easy as the McDavid under from last season.

The Jets did lose an impact player in Nikolaj Ehlers to free agency but this move has little to no effect on Connor and shouldn't impact him in any way. He almost never played with Ehlers unless on the power play and they filled his spot with a young breakout in Cole Perfetti. Winnipeg's offense was top four last season and with few changes to the lineup besides adding more talent in Gustav Nyquist and Jonathan Toews, it should culminate in another great season for Connor.

The main concern is injury, as he’s missed 46 games over the past five seasons. However, with a goal-per-game average of 0.49 over the last six seasons, he’d need to play around 71 games to hit the over, giving bettors an 11-game cushion, which makes this a fairly comfortable bet.

