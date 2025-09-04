Stars' Mikko Rantanen Might Have Too High Expectations Heading Into 2025

Stars winger Mikko Rantanen is poised for a solid season with his new team but don’t count on his goal scoring to lead the way.

The NHL season will be here in no time as we look ahead to some regular season player props that we look to take advantage of just like we did last off-season. We were very successful at finding great values in these player props with some sportsbooks not fully looking into the background or history of some players besides the stats of the prior season.

We took advantage of the sportsbooks not knowing anything about Connor McDavid and that he's not a goal scorer and easily hit the under for his goal total last season, which was at a shocking 51.5 when he scored more than 44 goals just once in his nine prior NHL seasons. We also hit on nearly all of our other player prop picks like Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele, Wyatt Johnston, Rasmus Dahlin, Teuvo Teravainen and Connor Hellebuyck to his over in wins plus take home the Vezina trophy.

Up next for our deep dive on player breakdowns is someone who ended last season red hot with Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars. The Finnish winger completely took over the Stars' series against his former team in the Colorado Avalanche with five goals including a game seven hat trick. He continued his hot streak with four more goals over the next three games versus the Winnipeg Jets in the second round. After this hot streak however, he went eight straight games without a goal and this reminded fans of the eight game scoring drought he had entering the season.

Going that long without scoring is quite typical for any player but since joining the Stars, Rantanen ended off his regular season with just five goals over 20 games. The sportsbooks are buying a lot into his playoff scoring frenzy and have his over/under for goals at a very high 36.5 (-115 on BetMGM) for the upcoming season.

Rantanen finished with 32 goals last season after shuffling around and playing for three different teams but this season he'll have a full training camp with the Stars and will likely be featured on a lethal line with star players like Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. The only problem with this is that neither of them are as lethal as a 70-90 assist player like Rantanen's former linemate in Nathan MacKinnon.

Rantanen will likely see a dip in production, similar to the decline he experienced at the end of last season. While he remains a capable goal scorer, reaching 37 goals is a high benchmark that he’s only hit twice in his nine NHL seasons.

Not to mention, he won't be the only goal scorer on his line as Jason Robertson is also an elite shooter with two 40-goal seasons and a single 35-goal season. Hintz can also score a lot of goals with 30 goals in three of the last four seasons.

It will almost certainly limit Rantanen's scoring chances and will likely see him play more of a playmaker role as he's recorded four straight 50-assist seasons. His point totals could look similar to his numbers on Colorado as his linemates will still be elite although I wouldn't count on as many goals as we've seen that be the case on multiple occasions.

All betting lines are from BetMGM Sportsbook and are subject to change. Hockey is a difficult sport to predict so please gamble responsibly.

