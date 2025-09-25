Adirondack Thunder Sign 2020 NHL Draft Pick

The Adirondack Thunder have announced that the club has signed forward Chase McLane to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

The 25-year-old right-shot center/right winger played his final year of NCAA (D1) hockey at Colorado College and recorded 10 points (5-5-10) in 33 games.

Prior to that, the Trenton, Michigan native played four years at Penn State University and had 29 points (11-18-29) in 87 games.

McLane played three seasons of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League. In 100 games, he totaled 48 points (13-35-48). Following his final season as the captain of the Tri-City Storm, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the seventh round (209th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

While he projects a steadying presence, McLane is more of a defensive forward who seems to thrive best when on a line with an offensive-minded forward.