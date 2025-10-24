AHL Defenseman Loaned To Bloomington Bison

Chris Ortiz has been loaned to the Bloomington Bison.

On Thursday, New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced the defenseman has been loaned to the Bison.

The 24-year-old Ortiz signed an AHL contract with Hartford on July 16 after finishing last season on a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins.

The left-shot blueliner tabbed seven assists in 23 regular season games and one assist in eight playoff games with Providence.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Ortiz appeared in 45 games with the Wheeling Nailers during the 2024-25 season and recorded 39 points (5-34-39) with 39 penalty minutes and a +19 rating. He was also loaned to Wilkes-Barre for one game.

In all, the Boisbriand, Quebec native has played 47 AHL games and registered 12 points (1-11-12) and has amassed 146 points (25-121-146) in 212 ECHL games.

Ortiz’s Junior career consisted of four seasons in the QMJHL, during which he laced up for 231 games and scored 129 points (20-109-129).

The Bison will host the Toledo Walleye Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena for 309 Night. Puck drop is set for 7 Pm CT.

Saturday night’s game against the Walleye features Military Appreciation Night. Puck drop is also scheduled for 7 Pm CT.